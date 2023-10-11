East Texas cowboys in 1st after opening round at Texas Circuit Finals

WACO, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Two rodeo competitors from East Texas have won the first round of the Texas Circuit Finals in Waco.

Justin Shaffer, of Hallsville, got a 3.5-second time in the steer wrestling competition.

Logan Cook, of Alto, scored an 81.5 on Turbulence in the saddle bronc competition.

Logan Cook won $2,212.

Each won $2,212.

The competition continues Wednesday night into Friday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.