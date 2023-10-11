East Texas cowboys in 1st after opening round at Texas Circuit Finals
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Two rodeo competitors from East Texas have won the first round of the Texas Circuit Finals in Waco.
Justin Shaffer, of Hallsville, got a 3.5-second time in the steer wrestling competition.
Logan Cook, of Alto, scored an 81.5 on Turbulence in the saddle bronc competition.
Each won $2,212.
The competition continues Wednesday night into Friday.
