East Texas cowboys in 1st after opening round at Texas Circuit Finals

Justin Shaffer won over $2,200.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Two rodeo competitors from East Texas have won the first round of the Texas Circuit Finals in Waco.

Justin Shaffer, of Hallsville, got a 3.5-second time in the steer wrestling competition.

Logan Cook, of Alto, scored an 81.5 on Turbulence in the saddle bronc competition.

Logan Cook won $2,212.

Each won $2,212.

The competition continues Wednesday night into Friday.

