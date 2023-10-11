Freedom Act Lubbock surpasses signature count needed for petition to decriminalize marijuana

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A local group petitioning to decriminalize marijuana has surpassed its signature count goal needed to put the proposal to a vote in front of Lubbock city council.

The petition, initiated by Freedom Act Lubbock, needed 4,800 signatures to meet the city charter’s requirements. So far, signatures have nearly doubled to about 8,800. While the petition has surpassed its goal, organizers are not stopping there.

“We still have one week left before we have to turn them in. We plan to turn in about 10,000 signatures on the deadline,” Adam Hernandez, communications chair for Lubbock Compact, said.

Signatures are due Tuesday, Oct. 17. Citizens can still sign the petition up until the deadline. If city council rejects the ordinance, it will go to voters in November.

Freedom Act Lubbock will host two events for those interested in collecting additional signatures to be included in the final count. On Wednesday, Oct. 11, organizers will be at 2nd Chance Books and then at Mano Negra Brewing Company Saturday, Oct. 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Freedom Act Lubbock will also be at several events around town collecting signatures until the deadline.

Find the petition here at https://freedomactlubbock.org/.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.