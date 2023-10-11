Laredoans hiding in Israel ask U.S. Lawmakers to bring them back home

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Roughly 24 Americans are dead and dozens still missing as the fight intensifies between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, many Americans fleeing the war have either arrived home safely or are still waiting in Israel.

A group of Laredoans are currently asking the U.S. Government for help in returning to the states.

KGNS spoke exclusively via Zoom to several of the members who traveled on Oct. third from Laredo to Israel for a religious pilgrimage along with a priest from St. Joseph Church.

On Saturday after mass, the group said they heard the bombing and Israeli Military shooting down rockets.

Since then, the group has been in hiding.

They have tried booking flights out of the country but have been cancelled.

Their family and friends have been working with lawmakers to try to get them back home.

“Other presidents are sending airplanes and assistance to their people. We were together with a Polish group, and they are already out. How come they are out and we’re not? They were a group of 25 Polish people that joined us together for this pilgrimage,” said Anselmo Sanchez Jr. “As we speak, they are already in safety. They were taken out already if the Polish Government can do that. The U.S. Government can do the same.

Congressman Henry Cuellar has spoken out about the matter and said he is working with lawmakers on bringing the Laredoans back home.

Congressman Cuellar’s Office has released a list of response resource.

Below is the congressman’s official statement:

“I have personally received several calls over the past few days regarding TX-28 residents stuck in Israel amid the ongoing war. I have personally contacted my constituents over there, as well as their friends and families, and I’m working to get them out of Israel,” said Dr. Cuellar. “I immediately spoke with the White House and the State Department on this issue, and today, I received two classified intelligence briefings on the situation. Currently, flights are canceled out of Israel, but an announcement from the Biden Administration will be made soon regarding this matter.”

