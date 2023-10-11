Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Man charged with criminal negligent homicide following death of six-year-old

37-year-old Eliud Trinidad
37-year-old Eliud Trinidad
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is arrested in connection to a case out of Rio Bravo last year where a six-year-old child died.

The man, 37-year-old Eliud Trinidad, is being charged with criminal negligent homicide.

The case dates back to September 2022 when Trinidad is accused of running over six-year-old Adrian Chavez Jr., with his truck.

According to the arrest affidavit, Trinidad stopped to talk to the child’s relatives when the child was in the back of the truck.

Trinidad claims that the child was removed from the truck, the door was closed, and he drove forward -- only to realize he had run over the victim.

The child was rushed to a Laredo hospital only to be pronounced dead shortly after.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar explained why the arrest comes a year after the incident.

“You have to remember that he was incarcerated at GEO for other charges. I believe it was smuggling, if I’m not mistaken, so he was there servicing his time and we put a hold on him. That’s exactly how we do things,” the sheriff told us. “We put a hold before they release them so when he finishes serving whatever he had in GEO, they release him to us and we’re able to serve the warrant and bring him to the county jail.”

At first, the case had been treated as an accident.

However, videos obtained by the sheriff’s office showed that the truck moved at a high rate of speed after the passenger door opened.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Lyons
Center woman accused in intoxicated driving death of pedestrian
A Lufkin man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a truck crashed into the side...
Lufkin man facing life-threatening injuries after crashing into stolen SUV
Chase Lee, 33, is accused of assaulting the mother of his daughters, then abducting the girls....
AMBER Alert canceled after girls found safe in hotel, Tyler police say
Record-breaking 283-pound alligator gar caught at Sam Rayburn Reservoir
Record-breaking 283-pound alligator gar caught at Sam Rayburn Reservoir
TJC is hosting a solar eclipse watch party at the Earth and Space Science Center from 10 a.m....
Planetarium director tells how East Texans can safely enjoy Saturday’s eclipse

Latest News

October 12 is World Sight Day. This day every year spreads awareness about preventable...
Tyler optometrist emphasizes importance of eye safety in workplace
The company responsible for the YellaWood brand will soon begin construction on a new facility...
YellaWood maker to build new facility in Tyler commerce park along I-20
An Arlington man will spend life in prison after being convicted of capital murder on Thursday.
Upshur County jury sentences man to life in prison for 2018 murder of Longview woman
Before Halloween comes around later this month, the City of Kilgore is hosting a festival that...
Kilgore prepares for Saturday’s annual Oktoberfest
This Saturday, a park in Longview will be full of spooky tricks as a haunted trail event takes...
Longview’s Lear Park to host haunted trail for Halloween