Man charged with criminal negligent homicide following death of six-year-old

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is arrested in connection to a case out of Rio Bravo last year where a six-year-old child died.

The man, 37-year-old Eliud Trinidad, is being charged with criminal negligent homicide.

The case dates back to September 2022 when Trinidad is accused of running over six-year-old Adrian Chavez Jr., with his truck.

According to the arrest affidavit, Trinidad stopped to talk to the child’s relatives when the child was in the back of the truck.

Trinidad claims that the child was removed from the truck, the door was closed, and he drove forward -- only to realize he had run over the victim.

The child was rushed to a Laredo hospital only to be pronounced dead shortly after.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar explained why the arrest comes a year after the incident.

“You have to remember that he was incarcerated at GEO for other charges. I believe it was smuggling, if I’m not mistaken, so he was there servicing his time and we put a hold on him. That’s exactly how we do things,” the sheriff told us. “We put a hold before they release them so when he finishes serving whatever he had in GEO, they release him to us and we’re able to serve the warrant and bring him to the county jail.”

At first, the case had been treated as an accident.

However, videos obtained by the sheriff’s office showed that the truck moved at a high rate of speed after the passenger door opened.

