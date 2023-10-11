Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Cloudy skies this morning with light rain.
Cloudy skies this morning with light rain.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... We’re starting our Wednesday off with cloudy skies and scattered light showers. Temperatures this morning are in the 60s areawide. Approaching noontime, the chance for rain will be coming to an end and skies will be clearing. By midafternoon, we should be looking at mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across East Texas. Temperatures today will be a bit cooler than we’ve been the last couple of days, most of us will only warm into the upper 70s/low 80s. Tonight we’ll drop back into the upper 50s and low 60s with mostly clear skies, but it is possible we could see some fog Thursday morning. Temperatures rebound to the mid 80s Thursday afternoon with the sunshine. We’re still expecting a front to arrive on Friday, bringing cooler air to East Texas in time for the weekend. The forecast still calls for lows in the 40s and 50s with highs in the 60s and 70s under sunny skies this weekend. Have a great Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lufkin man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a truck crashed into the side...
Lufkin man facing life-threatening injuries after crashing into stolen SUV
Tara Lyons
Center woman accused in intoxicated driving death of pedestrian
Chase Lee, 33, is accused of assaulting the mother of his daughters, then abducting the girls....
AMBER Alert canceled after girls found safe in hotel, Tyler police say
5 people charged with organized crime in Sabine, San Augustine counties
TJC is hosting a solar eclipse watch party at the Earth and Space Science Center from 10 a.m....
Planetarium director tells how East Texans can safely enjoy Saturday’s eclipse

Latest News

Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-11-23
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
A blanket of clouds will lead to a wet fizzle and a drippy sky overnight and on Wednesday
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast