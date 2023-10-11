Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Seager breaks Bonds’ Division Series record for walks, is 1st in postseason to draw 9 in 3 games

Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers broke Barry Bonds’ Division Series record with his ninth walk, also making postseason history by getting them in just three games
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers broke Barry Bonds’ Division Series record with his ninth walk, also making postseason history by getting them in just three games.

The Baltimore Orioles intentionally walked Seager to load the bases in the second inning ahead of Mitch Garver's two-run double as the Rangers took a 6-0 lead in Game 3 on Tuesday night.

A one-out walk with the bases empty in the fourth made Seager the first to draw nine walks in a three-game stretch in the postseason, one more than Bonds in San Francisco's four-game loss to Florida in the 2003 NL Division Series.

The two walks came after Seager opened the scoring with a 445-foot solo homer in the first.

Texas was going for a sweep and its first trip to the American League championship series since 2011.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Most Read

Tara Lyons
Center woman accused in intoxicated driving death of pedestrian
A Lufkin man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a truck crashed into the side...
Lufkin man facing life-threatening injuries after crashing into stolen SUV
Chase Lee, 33, is accused of assaulting the mother of his daughters, then abducting the girls....
AMBER Alert canceled after girls found safe in hotel, Tyler police say
5 people charged with organized crime in Sabine, San Augustine counties
TJC is hosting a solar eclipse watch party at the Earth and Space Science Center from 10 a.m....
Planetarium director tells how East Texans can safely enjoy Saturday’s eclipse

Latest News

Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS
Texas Rangers
Rangers falter in season finale in 1-0 loss to Seattle, allows Houston to win AL West
Texas Rangers
Semien, Seager help Rangers finish crucial AL West sweep with 9-8 win over Mariners
Tarleton State receiver has full neurological function after scary injury at Texas Tech
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech tries to avoid 1st 0-3 start since 1971 when it hosts high-scoring FCS team Tarleton