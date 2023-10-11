SFA professor explains impact Israel war may have for U.S.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - As fighting continues, we learn how it may impact the United States.

Stephen F. Austin State University Political Science Professor Steven Galatas said it’s important to look back at the decades of conflict between Israel and Palestine.

“The fact that we have not seen one quite as intense in a while is something that maybe we’ve forgotten the history a little bit,” he said.

While many may ask how today’s war, thousands of miles away, impacts the U.S., Galatas said, “One of the things we would want to monitor is, does this conflict spread some, does it get larger?”

Galatas explained that the Middle East region is vital for global oil shipping. Still, rising oil prices and the prior decision by OPEC+ to cut down production could possibly lead to higher gas prices. “We’ve seen some fluctuation already there,” he said.

Galatas said as people continue to learn about the war, as it develops, it can cause worry.

“We’re also concerned about this because we believe in not just human rights but representation of government and democracy,” Galatas said.

On a political level, Galatas said it’s also essential to pay attention to whether the U.S. is interested in supporting the region.

“As we go forward with this, one of the things we’re going to be looking at is the U.S. historic relations with Israel but also recognizing that the U.S. has other strategic interests in the region,” Galatas said.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.