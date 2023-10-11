Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Shelbyville to welcome Grapeland

Shelbyville Dragons head coach Jerred Wallace
Shelbyville Dragons head coach Jerred Wallace(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHELBYVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelbyville Dragons may have suffered a loss to Garrison last week, but look for the Dragons to bounce back as they will be facing Grapeland Thursday night.

Shelbyville head football coach Jerred Wallace said, “I’d say it’s a big game for us. It’s our next district game, you know, we try to take these things one game at a time just trying to get ourselves into the playoffs. And I think that them coming into our place. You know, they’re they’re a team that’s really athletic, they have a lot of weapons. They’re big upfront, so they’re somebody not to take lightly.”

Coach Wallace added that if his team just puts in the effort they are capable of doing, then they should be fine.

“I just think that we have to go in and do a good job of taking care of us playing well taking care of the line of scrimmage and then protecting the football,” he said. “And I think one big things that our kids do a good job of is give effort and you know, it’s something we’ve been pleased with all season, something that they’ve done all through fall camp and the first few games of the year and so just rolling that into this week will be really big facing the Sandies.”

