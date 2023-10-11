Waco man claims Instagram was ‘hacked’ after sending explicit messages to minor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Taylor Bryant Fox, 29, faces charges of online solicitation of a minor with explicit communication, a third-degree felony, after allegedly sending sexually explicit messages to an 11-year-old girl through Instagram.

According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, a report was made to the police on Aug. 31 from the victim after receiving a direct message from Fox whose account was known as “djyoungfox.”

Investigators were able to obtain a search warrant to get the “Electronic Customer Data” from Fox’s Instagram account and were able to confirm it was his account as well as see the messages between Fox and the victim.

According to the Instagram message, Fox initiated the communication and asked for the victim to send him pictures. Fox also asked her if she was “alone and then requested ‘more pictures of the victim ‘not wearing much.”

“This stays between me and you. Show me your body,” Fox said in messages.

According to the complaint, Fox claimed: “his account was hacked, and therefore it wasn’t him that had the communication to the victim.”

Instagram records, however, showed Fox’s communication with the victim was immediately bracketed just five minutes prior and two minutes after communication and activity that was consistent with him having access and control over his account, states the affidavit.

Fox is currently being held in the McLennan County Jail with no bond set at the moment.

