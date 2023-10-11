Green Acres Baptist Church pastor pledges continued humanitarian support during Israel-Hamas war

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas pastor Dr. Michael Gossett is among those heartbroken over the Israel-Hamas war, having visited the country several times and planning to go again with a group in February. He said the Green Acres Baptist Church worshippers are most concerned about what he called the ‘humanitarian crisis’ in the Middle East.

“Whether or not we get to go in February, we still are going to send aide and we’re going to send people, if necessary, we’re going to send resources as necessary so that we can even aide with the humanitarian crisis that is now happening along the Gaza Strip as well as in Israel and Jerusalem,” he said. “We want to make sure that people around the world know that Green Acres is going to respond when there’s a need.”

Dr. Gossett has been to Israel three times.

“As soon as I started hearing of everything going on, initially, to be completely honest, I mean, I was just heartbroken,” he said.

They are, however, continuing to check in on those they know in Israel.

Gossett said, “The people that we’ve been in contact with, they are OK, and they’re closer to the city of Jerusalem, but we’re still keeping up with them, and we’re finding out what we can do here, even from the States, to help best.”

In that effort to help, Green Acres is doing a special offering and prayer time this upcoming Sunday morning during 9:30 worship.

“We’re going to be doing a special offering that’s going to go to ‘Send Relief’ which is a[n] organization that is already on the ground in Israel.”

While their trip is at risk of being canceled, Gossett says they are more worried about the people who are in danger and have been forever affected by this conflict.

“No one’s gonna be upset. I mean, we’re all – people who have been looking forward to the trip – I mean sure there’s a disappointment attached to it, but our concern is not about what we want or what we want to do. Our concern is for the people of Israel and for the people involved in this crisis.”

The cost of the February trip is just under $5,400 per person. We reached out to the travel company managing the trip and they say if it’s canceled, everyone gets a full refund, but, if someone chooses not to go before the trip is cancelled, there’s a $500 deposit that is nonrefundable.

They say they will not tour if it’s not safe to do so.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.