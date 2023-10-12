Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chipotle raising menu prices to offset rising food costs

Chipotle is announcing what it is calling a "modest price increase" to offset rising food costs.
Chipotle is announcing what it is calling a “modest price increase” to offset rising food costs.(MGN | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) - First, it was Girl Scout cookies, now inflation looks to be hitting burritos and tacos.

Chipotle is announcing what it is calling a “modest price increase” to offset rising food costs.

While the Mexican grill chain hasn’t said how much it is raising prices, in June 2021, the increase was about 4 percent.

Chipotle’s representatives said so far, the chain hasn’t seen a decrease in business.

According to the company, its total revenue is healthy and growing more than 13 percent in the quarter that ended in June.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

