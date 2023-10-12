City of Lufkin celebrates beginning of park renovations with groundbreaking ceremony

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday celebrating the beginning of renovations to Morris Frank Park in Lufkin.

Lufkin Council approved phase one of the project to help build a positive safe space for the Lufkin community. Lufkin Mayor Mark Hicks said upgrades include improvements to the sports fields and more.

“We’re adding astroturf to those fields, which we understand is in a lot of the ballparks. A lot of the municipal ball parks these days, we’re improving essentially adding football fields to the facility, a practice field which will be utilized,” said Hicks.

He said now is the time to add positivity to encourage the youth in the area.

Since the park is used often by residents, he said they want to offer them the best. He said they expect the project to take about two years to complete with hopes of the first phase being completed by spring 2024 for baseball season.

From there they plan to work on different aspects as they go.

