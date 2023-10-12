East Texas school leaders, lawmakers react to latest proposal for school voucher-like program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A proposal for a school voucher-like plan could pass in the Texas Senate as soon as this week, but its fate in the House is less certain. The fight over the Gov. Abbott’s “school choice” plan is sparking debate once again about whether or not taxpayer dollars should be used to fund a private education.

“There are several things about the voucher bill that I don’t agree with,” said Dr. Christopher Moran, the superintendent of Whitehouse ISD. “In a conservative government, I’m a little bit surprised that our state is willing to allow public funds to go to the community in the form of a voucher where there’s very little accountability and transparency.”

Moran pointed out that public schools have to answer to the state, something private schools wouldn’t have to do despite using taxpayer money.

On Tuesday, a Senate committee advanced a bill that would give parents $8,000 to send their child to private school. They plan said the money can be used to cover tuition or other expenses like uniforms.

“We’re so thankful for our traditional public schools,” said State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola). “We have great ones, especially where we live. But we recognize that a traditional public school setting is not the best place for every child.”

Hughes voted in favor of the bill, as did all Republicans in the Senate. When it comes to concerns about the measure’s effects on public school funding, Hughes said the state can create an education savings account while still funding public schools. For example, Hughes said the Senate Finance Committee recently advanced a bill that would raise teacher pay.

“We can do that and provide options for those parents whose children aren’t having their needs met in a traditional public school. Again, 30 plus states are doing this. We’ve never done this in Texas. So, we’re treading carefully. We’re not going to haul off and do something carelessly without thinking about the consequences. We believe this is the right way to do it,” Hughes said.

But public school leaders aren’t so sure.

“Vouchers really at the end of the day widen the gap between the haves and the have nots. It’s just not best for Texas,” Moran said.

While taxpayer money could be used to pay for a private education, it does not guarantee admission. It’s not clear when the measure will go to the Senate for a vote before moving onto the House.

