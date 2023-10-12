Ending the week warming up before a cold front cools us down as we head into the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A temperature inversion near the ground kept low clouds around until early this afternoon before the clouds dispersed as sunshine made a return for the rest of the day. The low clouds did curtail our high temperatures by a few degrees, but I do not believe anyone would be complaining about that.

We will see more low clouds re-develop and move back in overnight with lows in the lower 60′s.

Friday will be our warmest day for the near future as low clouds in the morning give way to partly cloudy skies. The southerly winds and the partly cloudy skies will lead to daytime highs climbing into the upper 80′s in the afternoon hours.

The warm temperatures on Friday will be short-lived, however, since our next cold frontal passage is slated to arrive late in the day on Friday. This will be a dry frontal passage with perhaps a few clouds, and nothing else.

This will lead to a great night of weather for week eight of high school football in the Red Zone Friday night as temperatures will be mild with northerly breezes picking up at 10 to 15 mph.

The timing of this front will lead to a second straight weekend of cool, autumn breezes and below normal temperatures, making for great weather to be outdoors this weekend.

Morning lows will be in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s with daytime highs in the lower-to-middle 70′s under sun-filled skies and starlit nights with dry air and low humidity lasting through the weekend and all the way into the middle of next week. It will be cool, crisp, and refreshing as temperatures will be trending slightly below normal due to the cool, northerly breezes in place.

This extended stretch of below normal, chilly temperatures will be a nice pace of change as our weather stays cool and quiet through at least the middle of next week.

