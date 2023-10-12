Laredo family’s home invasion by masked intruders sparks investigation

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo family is left reeling as masked intruders targeted their home in the Wright Ranch subdivision. Surveillance footage has chillingly captured the moments when these suspects forcibly broke into the residence.

The incident transpired on October 11, shortly after midnight, in the 1600 block of Tulum Drive. The homeowner recounted a harrowing ordeal in which five individuals aggressively kicked the door open, falsely claiming to be police officers. The homeowner says one of the suspects threatened her with a knife before making off with various possessions.

Laredo police officials have revealed that they are unable to disclose many details regarding the case at this time. However, they emphasized that this home invasion appears to be an isolated incident. Investigator Joe Baeza from the Laredo Police Department stated, “At this point, we understand that that particular location was targeted, and that’s the only thing that was affected. Nobody was hurt as a result of this encounter, but for right now, there’s still a lot of investigation going on.”

Authorities are actively working to identify the suspects behind this terrifying home invasion. Surveillance footage in the area suggests that the suspects arrived in a mid-size car.

