Man gets life for murder of Sherman woman last year

Brandon Tom, 32, who confessed to murdering his friend, Elizabeth Harrison, was sentenced to life in prison today for murder two, not the original charge of capital murder.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By Kayla Holt
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of a woman last year.

Brandon Tom, 32, who had confessed to murdering his friend, Elizabeth Harrison, and was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for murder, not the original charge of capital murder.

On August 3, 2022, Sherman police received a call from Samuel Harrison, who expressed concerns for the welfare of his wife, 28-year-old Elizabeth Clarice Harrison.

Samuel told police that she was expected to visit her friend, Brandon Tom, after work the previous day, but hadn’t returned home.

According to an affidavit, while looking for his wife, Samuel found Harrison’s car behind Tom’s house.

Samuel told police that he and a friend forced entry into Tom’s house, where they caught Tom escaping through the back door.

Police responded to the home to conduct a protective sweep of the house and Harrison’s car, but there was no sign of Harrison.

On August 4, officers found Tom in a creek bed on the southside of Bethany Road, where he was incoherent and unresponsive.

He was rushed to Wilson N. Jones where Tom confessed to detectives that he sexually assaulted Harrison and then murdered her to prevent her from telling law enforcement.

Harrison’s body was found close to Tom’s residence, near Bethany Road and FM 1417 in Sherman.

Police told News 12 that his blood and saliva were found at the scene.

A charge of capital murder, which can carry a death sentence, was dropped as part of Tom’s plea.

