School changes Halloween-themed events to fall festivities in ‘best interests of students’

An elementary school says it's in the best interests of students to switch from usual Halloween...
An elementary school says it's in the best interests of students to switch from usual Halloween to fall-themed events(TrongNguyen via Canva | File image)
By Kayla James, KCCI
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUMBOLDT, Iowa (KCCI) - An elementary school in Iowa is switching from its usual Halloween-themed events to fall-themed festivities.

Humboldt Community School District’s Superintendent Jim Murray shared that the change is “for the best interests of students.”

A newsletter sent to Taft Elementary parents said that there are students who don’t celebrate Halloween due to “religious or cultural” reasons, and as a result, some students don’t show up to school that day.

According to Murray, the staff made the decision for reasons beyond religion such as lost time in the classroom, families being unable to afford costumes and some students simply not celebrating.

However, not everyone is on board with the Halloween changes at school.

“It is really unfortunate for the school to allow a few parents’ religious views to dictate what kids are going to do for fun,” said parent Jordan Huffman. “They should let kids be kids and be able to just dress up and have fun.”

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

