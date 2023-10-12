Spotlight Players of the Week: Shelbyville’s Dylan Parker and DJ Barnes

SHELBYVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - KTRE sports anchor Mark Bownds paid a visit to the Shelbyville Dragons on Wednesday.

Mark Bownds: All right, we are here in Shelbyville today where I have a couple of Dragons here with me. It’s not the Red Zone Player of the Week, it’s the Red Zone Players of the Week, plural, because we’ve got two great guys right here quarterback, DJ Barnes, and we’ve also got receiver Dylan Parker over here. Dylan unbelievable play, I’m going to get to you in just a second. DJ, you’ve got to walk me through this play, you went to the right, and there was nothing there, went back to left, broke the tackle and then just chunked it. Walk me through this play.

DJ Barnes: I thought the snap off I felt pressure, soon as I caught it. I rolled out and ended up bumping into my player. I got off of him and I was going to run it then I seen 15 and just let it fly.

MB: Nearly intercepted by Garrison but you were there to get the snag and I got to tell you, I got to give you props on your concentration with that. Dylan, tell me what you were feeling in this play.

Dylan Parker: When I ran the route, I just stood there because I thought it was over, I see if he was still up so why try to find open space to get open. And I seen the ball and I just rode the play out.

MB: And ended up with the ball, kind of fell right there in your hands but you were able to secure it and walked on in for the touchdown. Nice job congratulations. DJ, tell me how the season is going for the Dragons.

DJ: Season is going good. We just got to keep on putting in the putting in the hard work and stay in there practicing.

MB: Dylan tell me about your teammates, what this team is all about.

DP: It’s great we practice in and keep doing the hard work and not be satisfied. That’s where it’s got us

MB: All right guys congratulations great play best of luck to you this Friday.

