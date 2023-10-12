Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday’s Weather: Fog possible this morning, mostly sunny this afternoon

Fog possible this morning, mostly sunny this afternoon.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Mostly clear skies early this morning, with the possibility for some patchy, dense fog to develop near sunrise and last a couple hours into the morning. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s and 60s. After any morning fog clears, skies today will trend mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Temperatures around noon will be in the low to mid 70s, and we’ll warm into the low to mid 80s this afternoon. We’re still expecting a front to arrive tomorrow, we have added a very low rain chance to account for the possibility of a sprinkle or shower, but most (if not all) will stay dry. Cooler air is expected this weekend, lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures stay on the lower side into the beginning of next week. Have a great Thursday.

