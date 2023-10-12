Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
UIL to propose increase in summer band practice time

By Tyre White
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, (KTRE) - During the summer months, marching bands across Texas put in early practice to be ready for the season.

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) will be voting to take it a step further, by raising the permitted number of summer practice hours from 10 to 15.

Tenaha High School Band Director Brian Sours says this change will have some benefit.

“Our strive as Texas music educators, to put the best of the best out there, and the more time that you have on fundamentals the better you’re going to be,” said Sours.

Though the extra time can be useful, Sours says the students could suffer.

“We just have to be ultimately mindful of student’s time during their summer. You don’t want to keep eating into that time. Directors, as much as you give them, they’ll take it. Oh, you’re giving me 15 hours I’m going to use 14 hours and 59 seconds,” said Sours.

At Tenaha High School, a usual summer practice consists of 4-hour days; two hours dedicated to marching, and two dedicated to music.

With the UIL show being prepared for months in advance, sours stresses time awareness.

“I make sure that the production we put on the field for halftime and UIL is going to be able to be taught and perfected within the time frame that I have, and I’m not about 8-hour days, for the staff or the student,” said Sours.

UIL hosts the regional marching band contest for high school bands across Texas. Sours wants directors to avoid overworking students just to achieve high scores.

“We as directors need to go do we have to use all 15 hours, maybe we just need the 11th hour. Use what you need to to get the kids where they need to be, you don’t have to max out just because you’re allowed to,” said Sours.

The UIL Region 21 marching contest will be held this Saturday at Stephen F. Austin State University at 9 a.m.

