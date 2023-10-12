Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Van coach says Center game features ‘supremely talented’ offense

Van Head Coach Jared Moffatt says his team will take on a Center team with a “supremely talented” offense.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VAN, Texas (KLTV) - Van Head Coach Jared Moffatt says his team will take on a Center team with a “supremely talented” offense.

Moffatt explained that Center is having a great year.

“Their quarterback and running back can score from anywhere,” Moffatt said.

Moffatt’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview, which can be streamed every Wednesday night during football season at 8 p.m. on East Texas Now.

