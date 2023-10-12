Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Waco man sentenced to 12 years in prison for role in 2019 killing of University High student

Suspect originally charged with capital murder; pleaded guilty to lesser charge in plea agreement
Daezion Watkins
Daezion Watkins(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who handed the murder weapon and another ammunition magazine to Elijah Jamal Craven in the September 2019 shooting death of a University High School student was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday.

Daezion Watkins, 21, who had been charged with capital murder, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Thursday in a plea agreement with the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.

Before accepting the plea agreement, 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly asked First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Calvert to justify his plea recommendation in the case.

Calvert explained that there was a lack of direct evidence to establish that Watkins knew Craven would use the gun to rob or kill 17-year-old Aquarius Tyrone McPhaul, a high school student looking forward to graduation.

McPhaul’s body was found riddled with gunshot wounds in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street near Oakwood Cemetery.

Craven, 21, was convicted of murder in August and elected to have Judge Kelly assess his punishment. Kelly has set a sentencing hearing for Nov. 15. Evidence from Craven’s trial showed he had been released on parole from a state juvenile detention facility four months before he shed a GPS ankle monitor and shot and killed McPhaul in front of witnesses.

Elijah Jamal Craven
Elijah Jamal Craven(PHOTO: Tommy Witherspoon for KWTX)

Besides Watkins, two juveniles, Roy Harbert and Elijah Brown, were riding in a stolen vehicle when Watkins handed a pistol to Craven. Craven pulled over near the cemetery and demanded that McPhaul give him his watch. Craven refused and McPhaul pistol-whipped him before McPhaul fled the car and tried to run away.

Craven got out of the car and shot McPhaul repeatedly.

Because Watkins and Craven were 17 at the time of the killing, neither was eligible for the death penalty or a sentence of life without parole, Calvert and prosecutor Christi Hunting Horse said in a statement.

“We are pleased that Daezion Watkins has accepted responsibility for providing the gun used to murder Aquarius McPhaul, and that he will spend years off Waco’s streets,” the prosecutors said. “Further, we look forward to the sentencing of Elijah Craven, who pulled the trigger.”

Watkins must be given credit for serving at least six years in prison before he can seek parole. He will be given credit for the 1,054 days he has spent in the McLennan County Jail waiting for his case to be resolved.

Harbert and Brown both testified at Craven’s trial that they didn’t know Craven intended to rob or kill McPhaul, and neither was charged in McPhaul’s shooting death.

Harbert testified that Watkins handed Craven a new magazine for the pistol after the gun jammed.

McPhaul’s sister gave a victim impact statement after Watkins was sentenced, telling Watkins that her younger brother was murdered in “the most barbaric way.”

“He was just 17 years young,” she said while wiping away tears.

She said her brother was looking forward to graduating from high school. Instead, she said, her family had the somber task of choosing a casket and a set of clothes to bury him in and have memorialized his cap and gown in a display in their living room instead of experiencing the joy of watching him receive his diploma.

“Aquarius was full of life and full of love for everyone,” she said. “If he were still here, he would ask us to forgive you.”

Watkins’ attorney, Jessi Freud, declined comment after the hearing.

