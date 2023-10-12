Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Whitehouse coach says team’s last 4 games the ‘toughest stretch’


By Michael Coleman
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The Whitehouse Wildcats are undefeated in district play but are hitting their toughest stretch, according to their head coach.

Kyle Westerberg said the last four games are in that stretch in the quest for a playoff berth and district title.



“We have treat everyone like they’re undefeated,” Westerberg said.

Westerberg’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview, which can be streamed live at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays during football season on East Texas Now.

