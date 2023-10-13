Clearing out and cooling down as fall temperatures make a return to the Piney Woods this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The weather will be just fine for week eight in the Red Zone as kickoff temperatures will be in the upper 70′s this evening. We will gradually fall to near 70-degrees by the time we hit the final whistle, meaning it will be a mild night under mostly clear skies. There will be an occasional breeze out of the north this evening, as winds pick up at 10 to 15 mph behind the cold frontal passage.

Skies will become mostly clear overnight. It will be turning cooler with lows cooling back down into the middle 50′s.

A cold frontal passage this evening will lead to a second straight weekend of cool, autumn breezes and below normal temperatures, making for great weather to be outdoors this weekend.

Morning lows will be in the middle 50′s on Saturday and near 50 by Sunday morning. Daytime highs will be in the lower-to-middle 70′s on both days this weekend as it will be felt under blue skies galore and cool, northerly winds and low humidity. It will be a fantastic, fall weekend to make those outdoor plans.

It will remain cool, crisp, and refreshing through the middle of next week as we get a nice, extended stretch of cooler than normal temperatures across the Piney Woods of deep east Texas under sun-filled skies and starlit nights.

We will see a gradual warming trend toward the end of next week before our next storm system and cold front look bring back some modest rain chances by next Thursday.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.