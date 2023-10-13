Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas breast cancer survivor shares importance of early screenings

“A mammogram did save my life.”
East Texas breast cancer survivor shares importance of early screenings
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time meant to educate those about the disease and to share the importance of early screenings.

An East Texas breast cancer survivor, Julie Mayberry of Tyler, shared her story and said mammograms played a significant role in her life.

She was diagnosed in June of 2021 and had a mastectomy in her right breast. She later underwent chemotherapy from September to December that same year.

“I mean it was tough. I did not want to lose my hair. That was really emotional. But, we got through it, we got through it.” said Julie.

It’s something that wasn’t possible without the love and support of her family, friends, and other survivors. “Everyone just rallied around me and said we’re going to do this together and I didn’t do this alone. I mean no one could do this alone.”

But Julie said it all goes back to a simple test. “Imagine if I let it go six more months or nine more months or a year. I mean these are designed to save your life early.”

In May of this year, the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force changed its guidelines, recommending women begin annual mammograms at age 40 instead of the 2009 recommendation of age 50.

Health officials even recommend genetic testing, an early preventative measure for those with a family history of cancer.

“They can all be tied in to specific genes such as the BRCA or lynch syndrome.” said OBGYN Physician at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, Dr. Stephanie Carl. “If you talk to your physician about what family members have had what and their ages, then it’s very simple to come in and have a blood test and determine what extra testing you may need to pick up things early.”

Julie added, “If it’s going to be there, it’s there. If it’s not, it’s not. You can’t put off the inevitable. And you certainly do not want to let it get so far gone that it’s in your lymph nodes or it spreads somewhere else. I mean you got to take care of yourself because people need you.”

According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women will get breast cancer in their lifetime.



