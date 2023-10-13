Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Emotional reunions: Travelers returning to US from war-torn Israel reunite with family

People returning to the U.S. from war-torn Israel meet with family members. (Source: WCVB, VIEWER HANDOUT, CNN)
By Jennifer Eagan, WCVB
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) - There were lots of tears Thursday as Massachusetts residents reunited with family members returning from war-torn Israel at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

Inside the airport, a woman named Jayne checked her phone for updates waiting for her son and his family to arrive on a flight from Tel Aviv.

“I felt better when they were in the airport, better when they were on the plane. And when I see them, I’ll feel even better,” she said.

Passengers started streaming into Terminal E with stories about what they’ve been through.

“We were in the bomb shelter several times,” Phil, the woman’s son, said.

Jayne was reunited with her son, her daughter-in-law and her two grandchildren.

They had been in northern Israel visiting family.

“With everything right now just being so uneasy and uncertain and not really knowing what’s going to happen next ... we just wanted to get out,” Phil said.

He added, “The [Tel Aviv] airport was pretty chaotic for sure with a lot of delays and a lot of cancellations, but they did an incredible job.”

Other passengers shared similar stories about leaving Tel Aviv.

The travelers said they are worried about what happens next in Israel but are grateful to be back in the U.S.

“This is home for us. So, we’re happy to be back,” Phil said.

The Biden administration has said it’s arranging charter flights for American citizens and their families looking to leave Israel.

Those flights would begin operating on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record-breaking 283-pound alligator gar caught at Sam Rayburn Reservoir
Record-breaking 283-pound alligator gar caught at Sam Rayburn Reservoir
Gary Dewayne Simmons II, age 24 from Houston, Texas
Crockett police looking for suspect in far-reaching burglary case
City of Lufkin celebrates beginning of park renovations with groundbreaking ceremony
City of Lufkin celebrates beginning of park renovations with groundbreaking ceremony
Single Mom goes back to school to pursue career in male-dominated field
Video appears to show murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong running from corrections officers in...
Suspect in pro cyclist’s shooting in Texas briefly runs from officers at medical appointment

Latest News

Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro specialist Crystal Cowan says the wild horses...
Harrison County to hold auction for 120 wild horses, burros
“It’s independence and giving you a feeling of empowerment honestly, it really empowers me to...
‘White Cane Day’ celebration in Tyler emphasizes necessity of tool used by blind, visually impaired
The Texas Workforce Commission chairman offers insight on the ways a "skills gap" affects how...
Texas Workforce Commission chairman says skill gap affects number of job openings
Lorenzo Martinez
Tyler man gets 45 years in connection with 2021 fatal shooting of 17-year-old
Lufkin Teachers Testify