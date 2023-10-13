Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Iowa farmer dies in grain dryer accident

A Buchanan County man has died after he was trapped in a grain elevator.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:28 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Authorities in Iowa said a man died Wednesday after he became trapped in a grain elevator.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call after 5 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a missing farmer.

Responders arrived to the 1600 block of Nathen Bethel Avenue and spoke with the 911 caller. The woman told officials she could not locate her husband and he was last seen going up the grain dryer.

After a brief search, officials located the man’s body in the grain dryer.

Investigators said the man became trapped under corn in the dryer and was unable to free himself.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

