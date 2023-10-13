Lufkin ISD Educators testify at senate hearing

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Senate Bill 1, also known as the voucher bill, will create an education savings account that would give families access to $8,000 to pay for private schools.

Lufkin educator Denise Davis says the bill could end up hurting Texas public schools, which are funded based on student attendance.

“I don’t think that it’s fair for the state to take funding and give it to private institutions when our public institutions need it. Just Lufkin, it would take over $2 million away from Lufkin if five percent of the students left,” said Davis.

According to TexasAFT.com public schools receive a basic allotment of $6,160 per student.

A decrease in enrollment would not only result in a decrease in funding, but would also trickle down to teacher salaries.

This prompted Denise Davis and Tekisha Kegler to head to Austin.

“It felt exhilarating to be able to be in front of these people that we vote for, because they enjoyed trying to correct us and we managed as a united front to let them know that we’re here, and we’re not going to take this lying down,” said Kegler.

Governor Greg Abbott says he’ll add full public-school funding to a future special session, but only if lawmakers pass the voucher bill.

“I don’t think that that fools us. I would hope that they were listening with an open heart, but they took a vote that same day and they passed it,” said Davis.

The Texas Senate gave final approval to the proposal Thursday with an 18 to 13 vote.

The bill will now be moved to the house to be voted on.

Kegler says though the fight isn’t over, it still makes her emotional.

“To take more funding from us when we’re already doing it with what we have, it’s just really gross that you’re putting that as a priority instead of these children that we’re trying to save,” said Kegler.

The Texas senate also passed a bill Thursday that’s supposed to grant five point $2 billion to help with teacher raises and rising costs.

