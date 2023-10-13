Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Bus driver fired for allegedly drinking on the job: ‘It was a mistake’

Police in Suffolk County said Hanna did not realize it was an alcoholic beverage and no charges...
Police in Suffolk County said Hanna did not realize it was an alcoholic beverage and no charges will be filed.
By News 12 Long Island
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (News 12 Long Island) - A bus driver in Smithtown, New York, was fired for allegedly drinking an alcoholic beverage while driving students home from school.

In an emotional interview, Amal Hanna said it was all a big misunderstanding.

When heading out to work Wednesday, Hanna said she grabbed what she thought was a regular seltzer her roommate left in the fridge.

Hanna said she had no idea there’s alcohol in a White Claw. She also said she has trouble tasting due to her chemotherapy, so she did not taste any alcohol in it.

Police in Suffolk County said Hanna did not realize it was an alcoholic beverage and no charges will be filed. (News 12 Long Island)

But when someone spotted the hard seltzer in her cup holder on the bus, Hanna was immediately removed.

The “We Transport Bus Company” released a statement that said the alleged conduct is completely unacceptable, and the driver was immediately removed from service.

Police in Suffolk County said Hanna did not realize it was an alcoholic beverage and no charges will be filed.

Several parents said Hanna, who has been a bus driver for 15 years, was meticulous, always on time and treated their kids as if they were her own.

Copyright 2023 News 12 Long Island via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record-breaking 283-pound alligator gar caught at Sam Rayburn Reservoir
Record-breaking 283-pound alligator gar caught at Sam Rayburn Reservoir
Gary Dewayne Simmons II, age 24 from Houston, Texas
Crockett police looking for suspect in far-reaching burglary case
City of Lufkin celebrates beginning of park renovations with groundbreaking ceremony
City of Lufkin celebrates beginning of park renovations with groundbreaking ceremony
East Texas school leaders, lawmakers react to latest proposal for school voucher-like program
East Texas school leaders, lawmakers react to latest proposal for school voucher-like program
Single Mom goes back to school to pursue career in male-dominated field

Latest News

United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin addresses a media conference on the sidelines...
US defense secretary in Israel to meet with its leaders and see America’s security assistance
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Israel orders unprecedented mass evacuation in northern Gaza ahead of feared ground offensive
Police in Suffolk County said Hanna did not realize it was an alcoholic beverage and no charges...
Bus driver fired for drinking says it 'was a mistake'
Five officers shot and the suspect was taken into custody during a shootout in Minnesota. (WCCO)
5 officers shot, suspect taken into custody