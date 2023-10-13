Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Suspected ‘Bank Juggers’ found in Grimes County before making it back home to Houston

An alert deputy in Grimes County nabbed the suspected thieves before they could leave the Brazos Valley.
The pair were stopped on Highway 6 Wednesday as they were headed back to the Houston area.
The pair were stopped on Highway 6 Wednesday as they were headed back to the Houston area.(Photos shared by Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County deputy is being credited with finding and arresting a pair of ‘bank jugging’ suspects accused of targeting a man in College Station.

The pair were stopped on Highway 6 Wednesday as they were headed back to the Houston area.

Bank jugging is when thieves follow cash-carrying customers from a bank to another location and then break into their vehicles with the hope that cash is left inside.

On Wednesday, College Station police say the victim left a bank in Bryan and proceeded to a restaurant on University Drive in College Station. After the victim parked and exited his pickup truck, the two men who followed him broke into the vehicle and took off with $1500 and a firearm.

Witnesses contacted police and shared a description of the getaway vehicle which was stopped on Highway 6 in Grimes County by a Grimes County deputy. Navasota police officers also responded to the traffic stop to assist in the apprehension of the two suspects identified as Dtrik Nixon, Jr., of Houston, and Derek Harris, of Pearland.

Both face multiple charges related to the theft.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record-breaking 283-pound alligator gar caught at Sam Rayburn Reservoir
Record-breaking 283-pound alligator gar caught at Sam Rayburn Reservoir
Gary Dewayne Simmons II, age 24 from Houston, Texas
Crockett police looking for suspect in far-reaching burglary case
City of Lufkin celebrates beginning of park renovations with groundbreaking ceremony
City of Lufkin celebrates beginning of park renovations with groundbreaking ceremony
Single Mom goes back to school to pursue career in male-dominated field
East Texas school leaders, lawmakers react to latest proposal for school voucher-like program
East Texas school leaders, lawmakers react to latest proposal for school voucher-like program

Latest News

Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-13-23
Friday’s Weather: Morning clouds then clearing skies today, highs in the 80
As you start planning your Halloween festivities, decorations and costumes, it is important to...
East Texas vet talks pet safety during Halloween festivities
East Texas breast cancer survivor shares importance of early screenings
East Texas breast cancer survivor shares importance of early screenings
An East Texas breast cancer survivor, Julie Mayberry of Tyler, shared her story and said...
WEBXTRA: How mammograms played significant role in Tyler woman’s life
October 12 is World Sight Day. This day every year spreads awareness about preventable...
Tyler optometrist emphasizes importance of eye safety in workplace