City of Nacogdoches shifts storm damage repairs to walking trails at Lanana Creek

Repairs include three wooden bridges.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Sections of a trail in Nacogdoches remains closed after a massive flood in May.

Since then, the parks and recreation department focused on repairing the playground and sports fields at Lanana Creek Trail which are now up and running to the public.

Their focus now shifts to repairing the trails.

Nacogdoches Interim Community Services Director, Jessica Sowell, said, “Our community loves our trails; they love our nature spaces. We’re trying to get those recovered as soon as possible, and we appreciate everyone’s patience in this process.”

This week, parks and recreation began working on some cleanup on a portion of the trail from East Main to Park Street. Repairs include three wooden bridges washed out during the flood. Sowell said their hope is for them to be started on within two to three weeks.

“A lot of it is digging all the sand and sediment out, and then resetting all those foot bridges,” said Sowell.

There’s also damage to a retaining wall on the trail near Martinsville Street.

“There’s just a huge gap in where that retaining wall used to be connected to the rest of the creek bank, and now it’s just kind of leaning over,” she said.

Sowell said they’re waiting to get construction permits approved.

“If all the forms and permits are approved, then we can actually start construction work on it,” she said.

According to Sowell, the entire retaining wall will need to be replaced and closed to the public until it’s complete. Cost of repairs are unknown until the permits are approved.

Sowell said it is unknown when those repairs for the wall will be completed.

Barricades have been put up around the closed sections of the trail. People are encouraged to use the opened portion on the northern side of the Lanana Creek Trail.

