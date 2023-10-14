Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview puts on clinic against North Mesquite in 63-0 win

Longview scoring fast and plenty.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Lobos have shown why they are one of the best teams in the state as they defeat North Mesquite, 63-0.

Before the game, Ralph Bailey was honored for attending games since 1948. He turns 100 this month.

Longview defense struck first on a pick-6 interception to go up 7-0.

Andrew Tutt later threw to a wide open Dakaylen Reese to go up 14-0.

Kelvin Washington scored on a long run to go up 21-0.

Tutt and Reese connected again to go up 35-0.

