Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Military veteran gets keys to new home thanks to Gary Sinise Foundation

A military veteran and his family got keys to their new home thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation. (Source: WTOC)
By Sam Bauman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A former Army ranger is now enjoying his new home thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

WTOC reports that veteran Ryan Davis lost three limbs while serving our country in Afghanistan but never lost his will to not only live but to live with joy.

Earlier this year, the Davis family was selected to have an accessible home built for them by the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Now, five months later, their new home is complete.

“Oh my gosh … wow,” Davis said as he entered the home. “It’s really hard to put a word on such an overwhelmingly positive experience.”

The family got a chance to see their completed home for the first time on Thursday.

“It’s a house, yes, but it’s more than that,” Sarah Hollis, with the Gary Sinise Foundation, said.

The house was made specifically for the Davis family.

“This is going to change the game right here,” Davis said.

Every single detail of the home was built with intention.

“We want to make it a home for everybody,” Michael Roberts, with Michael Roberts Custom Homes, said.

From the height of the counters to the width of the halls, everything was tailored for the Davis family.

“This new home will provide me with an area to really fill in this family and that’s really the most accessible thing you can give anybody, is the opportunity to be the best for their family,” Davis said.

The family is looking forward to making their new house a home after going through the lowest of lows to the highest highs together.

“It really has really been kind of a story of resiliency, making it through together and being here today happy, somehow, through God, the community and Gary,” Davis said.

The Davis family home is the 87th home built by the Gary Sinise Foundation and presented to the family mortgage-free.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record-breaking 283-pound alligator gar caught at Sam Rayburn Reservoir
Record-breaking 283-pound alligator gar caught at Sam Rayburn Reservoir
Gary Dewayne Simmons II, age 24 from Houston, Texas
Crockett police looking for suspect in far-reaching burglary case
City of Lufkin celebrates beginning of park renovations with groundbreaking ceremony
City of Lufkin celebrates beginning of park renovations with groundbreaking ceremony
Single Mom goes back to school to pursue career in male-dominated field
Video appears to show murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong running from corrections officers in...
Suspect in pro cyclist’s shooting in Texas briefly runs from officers at medical appointment

Latest News

Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro specialist Crystal Cowan says the wild horses...
Harrison County to hold auction for 120 wild horses, burros
“It’s independence and giving you a feeling of empowerment honestly, it really empowers me to...
‘White Cane Day’ celebration in Tyler emphasizes necessity of tool used by blind, visually impaired
Lufkin Teachers Testify
Lorenzo Martinez
Tyler man gets 45 years in connection with 2021 fatal shooting of 17-year-old
The Texas Workforce Commission chairman offers insight on the ways a "skills gap" affects how...
Texas Workforce Commission chairman says skill gap affects number of job openings