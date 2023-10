TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Beau Hartweg, director of Tyler Junior College’s Earth and Space Science Center, spoke with KLTV’s JD Conte live from campus just before the annular ‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse became visible in East Texas.

KLTV's JD Conte captures footage of the moon partially covering the sun in Saturday's "Ring of Fire" eclipse.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.