Lindale hands Chapel Hill first loss of season

WATCH: Chapel Hill's Stewart's 60-yard touchdown run
WATCH: Chapel Hill’s Stewart’s 60-yard touchdown run
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The Lindale Eagles have fought through some tough losses this season but put it together for an upset over district rivals Chapel Hill.

Lindale took the 35-23 win.

Lindale took the lead early when Caleb Hart scored from a yard out.

Chapel Hill’s Rickey Stewart ripped a 60-yard touchdown run to tie up the Lindale Eagles.

Lindale took the lead when Clint Thurman scored on the quarterback keeper from two yards out to go up 14-7.

Chapel Hill’s Aiden Campos later drilled a field goal to make it 14-10.

