2 Central Heights students named AG mechanic champions at Pineywoods Fair

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Winners for the AG mechanic project show were announced at the Pineywoods Fair in Nacogdoches.

The top two winners received the grand champion and reserve champion awards.

“Whenever I got the news that I actually won the grand champion over the show, I was pretty pumped up for it,” Central Heights FFA student Cole Caldwell said.

Caldwell said he built a double adjustable hay spear for the ag mechanics show.

“I built it to where it’s still universal. I can hook it up to any kind of tractor,” said Caldwell.

His goal was to make equipment easier for East Texas farmers to use.

“If you don’t pull up in the direct center of the bale, you can use your third function. You can move this right side in and out. The left side is stationary,” said Caldwell.

He said the hardest part about the project was getting everything on the tool lined up.

“I had to work within thousandths of an inch to get these two bars right here to line up to get everything where it slides perfectly back and forth,” he said.

Central Heights FFA student, Jacie Porter said she was proud to receive the reserve champion award.

“I definitely did not expect it, and I have a lot of people here supporting me; friends, family,” said Porter.

She said her four by eight deer stand fits three people and took five to six weeks to build.

“I love to hunt. I love to fish. I love to do all the outdoorsy things,” said Porter.

She said her goal was to challenge herself by choosing an advanced project.

“I’m still really proud of the end result,” she said.

