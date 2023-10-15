Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Family of Olympic champion gymnast Mary Lou Retton says she is making ‘remarkable’ progress

The family of Olympic gymnastics champion Mary Lou Retton says she is making “remarkable” progress in her battle with a rare form of pneumonia
FILE - Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductee Shannon Miller, right, stands with her presenter, Mary...
FILE - Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductee Shannon Miller, right, stands with her presenter, Mary Lou Retton, in Oklahoma City on Nov. 16, 2017. Retton. 55, is in intensive care in a Texas hospital fighting a rare form of pneumonia, according to her daughter McKenna Kelley. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The family of Olympic gymnastics champion Mary Lou Retton says she is making “remarkable” progress in her battle with a rare form of pneumonia that landed her in intensive care.

McKenna Kelley, one of Retton's four daughters, posted an update on Instagram Saturday that said the 55-year-old Retton's breathing is becoming stronger and her "path to recovery is steadily progressing."

“Though it’s a lengthy journey, witnessing these improvements is incredibly heartening,” Kelley wrote. “She’s beginning to respond to treatments.”

The family disclosed earlier this week that Retton — who became the first American female gymnast to win the Olympic all-around title at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics — was "fighting for her life" and unable to breath on her own after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

Donations have poured into a fundraiser the family set up to help offset Retton's medical expenses after the family said she didn't have medical insurance. There's been more than 7,500 donations totaling over $415,000 by Saturday afternoon.

Retton was 16 when she became an icon of the U.S. Olympic movement during her gold medal-winning performance at the 1984 Summer Games. The native of Fairmont, West Virginia, also won two silver and two bronze medals at those Olympics to help bring gymnastics — a sport long dominated by eastern European powers like Romania and the Soviet Union — into the mainstream in the U.S.

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

FILE- Mary Lou Retton reacts to applause after her performance at the Summer Olympics in Los...
FILE- Mary Lou Retton reacts to applause after her performance at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles on Aug. 3, 1984. Retton. 55, is in intensive care in a Texas hospital fighting a rare form of pneumonia, according to her daughter McKenna Kelley. (AP Photo/Suzanne Vlamis, File)(AP)

