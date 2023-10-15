Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunday's Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. Highs in the 60s. Breezy again.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly clear skies this morning turn partly cloudy through the morning as clouds move into the area from the north and east. We’ll see partly cloudy skies through a portion of the day before skies return to being mostly sunny by the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures to start this Sunday are in the 40s and 50s, we’ll warm into the 60s by lunchtime, and then have highs this afternoon in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will also be another breezy afternoon, with north winds possibly gusting up to 20 mph. Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping into the 40s by Monday morning. Monday will likely by the coolest day of the next week as we start warming back up on Tuesday. Have a blessed Sunday and a great week.

