Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Sunshine and very October-Like Temperatures through Wednesday...even a bit cooler than normal for a few days. A weak cold front passes through ETX on Thursday with a very slight chance for a sprinkle or two, then, because there is very little cool air with this front, temperatures are likely to be above normal as we head into the late week and the upcoming weekend. Not too warm, but warmer than it has been. The northerly wind will settle quite a bit overnight tonight as high pressure settles in. Because of this... light wind... clear skies... and very chilly temperatures. The chilliest we have seen since the middle part of April. Lows in the 40s Tue/Wed mornings. Highs in the 70s Tue/Wed afternoons, then highs are expected to be in the 80s Thursday through the early part of next week. Lows should be in the 50s starting on Thursday morning and continue through early week as well. Have a great Monday.

