Amarillo police asking for help identifying man found dead in a field in April

Amarillo police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man found in a field near East...
Amarillo police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man found in a field near East I-40 in April.(Amarillo Police Department)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man found in a field near East I-40 in April.

Police say the man was found April 12, 2023, in a field near the 6600 block of East I-40.

The man was found in advanced stages of decomposition, but officials say he is possibly a white man in his 40s or 50s.

He wore dentures, had blondish gray hair and a full beard. Officials say he was wearing western style clothing and his pants had a sharp crease from starch.

Officials say he was found in a sleeping bag and was wearing a unique necklace and had a very distinct backpack.

The man was not able to be identified through facial recognition or fingerprints.

After an autopsy, officials say no foul play is suspected.

Anyone familiar with these items and can provide information on the identity of the man is asked to contact the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit at 806-378-9468.

