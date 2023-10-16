Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigates nightclub shooting

(Alonzo Small | Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two people were injured in the second shooting this year at an Angelina County nightclub early Sunday morning.

According to Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Cabbage Patch club in the 400 block of Charlton Road. Once there, deputies said they found Destini Dodd, 20, and Trevor Devon Parks, 30, with gunshot wounds. The two were initially transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin but have since been transferred to Houston-area hospitals due to the life-threatening nature of their wounds.

Selman said the shooting remains under investigation as persons of interest identified at the scene are being interviewed.

The Cabbage Patch is also where a fatal shooting occurred on March 12 when Justavian Fann, 19, of Jasper was found shot to death. Investigators said they found more than 80 spent bullet casings at the scene of that incident.

Previous reporting:

4 arrested in connection with death of teen in Angelina County nightclub shooting

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
2 Central Heights students named AG mechanic champions at Pineywoods Fair
2 Central Heights students named AG mechanic champions at Pineywoods Fair
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
A Kansas couple said they can’t move on with building their dream home because of an area HVAC...
Couple says they are out nearly $30K building home; DA’s office investigating HVAC company

Latest News

Annual art show generates awareness for Lufkin ISD students with dyslexia
Annual art show generates awareness for Lufkin ISD students with dyslexia
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-16-23
Monday’s Weather: Sunny and cool today. A bit less windy
WATCH: Washington zoo animals celebrate spooky season with pumpkins
WATCH: Washington zoo animals celebrate spooky season with pumpkins
Interim Coach Chance Chapman recently spoke on how he is settling in.
SFA’s interim women’s soccer coach settling in