Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says

Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez is dealing with an ailment as the Astros face the Texas Rangers in the AL Championship Series, a person familiar with his condition told The Associated Press
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series against the Texas Rangers Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(AP)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez is dealing with an ailment as the Astros face the Texas Rangers in the AL Championship Series, a person familiar with his condition told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the illness publicly.

Manager Dusty Baker deflected when asked about Alvarez’s health prior to ALCS Game 2 on Monday.

“He’s fine,” Baker said. “He’s better today than he was yesterday.”

Alvarez's illness was first reported by The Athletic.

Alvarez was not on the field for introductions or the national anthem before Game 1 on Sunday night. Alvarez, who hit .438 with four homers and six RBIs in the Division Series, had an uncharacteristically poor game in the 2-0 loss, going 0 for 4 with three strikeouts.

Baker added that people often have to work when they aren't feeling well.

“Like I was telling somebody yesterday, as a responsible man, a family man, you go to work, you know,” the 74-year-old manager said. “And I never saw my dad in the bed ever sick, and I’m sure he was sick. And sometimes as a man you just go to work.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim reacts after Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez strikes out during...
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim reacts after Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez strikes out during the third inning of Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)(AP)

