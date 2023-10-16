Clear skies and dry air will lead to a chilly night across the Piney Woods.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The weather over the weekend and today has certainly resembled fall as chilly mornings have given way to seasonally mild, but pleasant afternoons under mostly sunny skies and low humidity.

The dry air and clear skies in place will lead to our coolest nice since back in mid-March as overnight lows drop into the lower 40′s. A few of our low-lying, rural areas could briefly hit the upper 30′s by daybreak on Tuesday.

Tuesday will feature lots of blue sky as a chilly morning gives way to a mild and pleasant afternoon under sun-filled skies and low humidity with highs in the lower 70′s.

Temperatures will remain on the cool side, but will slowly moderate as we progress through the week as our wind direction shifts to the west and then the south.

This means overnight lows, while still chilly, will not be nearly as chilly as what we have observed the past few nights. Instead of dropping into the 40′s, we will be in the 50′s by later in week with daytime highs also climbing the proverbial ladder, warming into the 80′s by Thursday and beyond.

A weak frontal boundary will then arrive on Thursday, offering no more than a meager, 20% chance of a spot shower or a few sprinkles.

This is a weak frontal passage which means we will keep chilly morning and warm afternoons in place through the weekend and into early next week with lows in the 50′s and highs in the 80′s.

Outside of the low-end rain chance on Thursday, skies will remain mostly clear with no real signs of wet weather coming our way through at least this time next week.

