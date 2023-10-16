Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kyle Owens says Van succeeded in running the ball, even when it was predictable

Van lost their quarterback to injury at the beginning of the game.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
VAN, Texas (KLTV) - Van succeeded in running the ball in their Week 8 win, even when “everyone in the stadium” knew that’s what they would be doing, Kyle Owens says.

Red Zone reporter Owens gave his thoughts on the game on Red Zone Overtime, which is streamed live following The Red Zone during football season.

“Once Jackson went down, everyone in the stadium knew Van had to run the ball. Van had to run the football, did not matter,” Owens said.

“That shows you right there, every man stepped up,” said Sports Director Michael Coleman. “Because when your starting quarterback goes down, nothing against number two, it’s just, ‘OK, number one’s down, we gotta be on our game to help out number two.’ And when things begin to flow, they make it look easy.”

