Laredo man charged with capital murder in nine-month-old’s death

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges of capital murder stemming from an incident that resulted in the death of his nine-month-old child in April of 2022.

Carlos Tello, 41, was arrested on Sunday by the Laredo Police Department’s US Marshals Task Force near the 1400 block of N Meadow Avenue.

The incident was reported on April 18 of 2022, when police were called out to the Laredo Medical Center for a child that had displayed physical signs of abuse.

Tello explained that they had sought medical help in Nuevo Laredo for the child’s stomach issues.

But police found visible injuries and bruises on the child, both on the outside and inside of the child’s body.

Family members had seen marks on the child’s face, bruises, and scratches on earlier occasions.

The child’s sibling also shared what they had witnessed, suggesting that Tello had been violent towards the child multiple times.

The child’s mother, Justina Martinez, was charged with injury to a child and injury to a child criminal negligence.

