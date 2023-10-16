Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Mark Bownds says there was at least one positive coming out of Lufkin loss

"It was so good to see him back."
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - With playoff hopes on life support following a Week 8 loss, KTRE Sports Director Mark Bownds sees a silver lining.

“I want to talk about the return of TJ Hammond,” Bownds said. “What a big play that he had in the first half. When it looked like McKinney North was beginning to run away with it, TJ Hammond, returning to the quarterback position, it was so good to see him back, and the big plays that he did. He had multiple throwing touchdowns tonight.”

Bownds commented on the game on Red Zone Overtime, which is streamed on East Texas Now following The Red Zone during football season.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigates nightclub shooting
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
2 Central Heights students named AG mechanic champions at Pineywoods Fair
2 Central Heights students named AG mechanic champions at Pineywoods Fair
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado

Latest News

West Rusk at Troup
West Rusk, Troup play for tops of district
Red Zone Reel: Week 8
Red Zone Reel: Week 8
Red Zone Reel: Week 8
Red Zone Reel: Week 8
Red Zone District Standings