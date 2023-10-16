Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny skies today. Cool. A bit less breezy.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Clear skies and chilly this morning. Temperatures early today are in the 40s and 50s, with some areas feeling like the lower 40s due to the wind chill. Through the morning we’ll warm into the 50s (assuming you’re not already there) and should be about 60-degrees around noon. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 60s. Skies today will trend sunny after yesterday’s cloud cover has cleared the area. It will be a bit less breezy today than it was yesterday as well. Through this week we’ll see temperatures return to the low 80s for 80s, and generally can expect sunny to mostly sunny skies. While we had been forecasting rain and cooler temps. to arrive late in the week, guidance continues to back off on this, so we’ve had to make changes accordingly. For next weekend you can look forward to sunny/mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s and morning temps. in the 50s. Have a great Monday and a fantastic week.

