Naked man allegedly fires air gun at deputies in Angelina County

When the deputies arrived at the home, they reported that a naked man, Jason Ryan McCarty, 55,...
When the deputies arrived at the home, they reported that a naked man, Jason Ryan McCarty, 55, was standing outside the front door of the residence.(Angelina County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County deputies responded to a call about a disturbance at a home on Reynolds Road on Saturday.

When the deputies arrived at the home, they reported that a naked man, Jason Ryan McCarty, 55, was standing outside the front door of the residence.

Deputies say McCarty appeared to be intoxicated and was cursing at a woman who was also at the scene. He went into the residence and then came back outside with a black scoped rifle, and began firing it at the deputies, according to the sheriff.

When the deputies saw that it was an air rifle, they did not return fire, Sheriff Tom Selman said. They eventually were able to talk McCarty into surrendering.

He was booked into the Angelina County Jail for aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony.

An amendment was passed to increase the total hours that marching bands are permitted to...
UIL approves increase to summer marching band practice time
A groundbreaking was held in Nacogdoches at the EATON/Cooper production facility for a new...
EATON/Cooper Power Systems breaks ground on new Nacogdoches facility expansion
