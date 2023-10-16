Naked man allegedly fires air gun at deputies in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County deputies responded to a call about a disturbance at a home on Reynolds Road on Saturday.

When the deputies arrived at the home, they reported that a naked man, Jason Ryan McCarty, 55, was standing outside the front door of the residence.

Deputies say McCarty appeared to be intoxicated and was cursing at a woman who was also at the scene. He went into the residence and then came back outside with a black scoped rifle, and began firing it at the deputies, according to the sheriff.

When the deputies saw that it was an air rifle, they did not return fire, Sheriff Tom Selman said. They eventually were able to talk McCarty into surrendering.

He was booked into the Angelina County Jail for aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony.

