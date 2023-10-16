Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA’s interim women’s soccer coach is settling in

Chance Chapman gets first win as interim head women's soccer coach.
Chance Chapman gets first win as interim head women's soccer coach.(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It’s been over a week since the firing of SFA’s head women’s soccer coach Tony Minatta , and I recently asked Chance Chapman how he is settling in after being named interim head coach, all while maintaining his recruiting responsibilities as well.

“Yeah, pretty well,” he said. “As you guys asked earlier and I told you it’s been a it’s been a wild last few days to have this done, like the way it’s happened and but it’s been a good, good journey. The team has really bought in. They’ve really supported me the coaching staff has been, you know, they’ve been great all year but they’ve really gone into another gear.

He went on to say, “everybody’s really working overtime to make sure that this thing this thing works out. I’m kind of stuck between two jobs right now as head coach and still recruiting coordinator. And so I’ve just had to be on the phone quite a bit more than I would have liked to make sure that we keep a very strong 2024 class together and I’ll tell you the conversations we’ve had with them have been excellent. And as of right now, everybody is still committed to this this team in this program.”

And the program, has already achieved success under Coach Chapmans leadership when the Lady Jacks pulled off a win over Southern Utah last week, but would fall to Grand Canyon University earlier today in Arizona.

