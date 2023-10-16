Sunday night shooting injures several people in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A shooting Sunday night in Navasota resulted in three people going to the hospital. The people involved attended a community event prior to the shooting, according to police.

According to the City of Navasota, officers were conducting a traffic stop around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Washington. During the stop, officers heard gunshots from a convenience store parking lot one block away.

As officers approached the scene, they said the parking lot was full of vehicles and nearly 100 people. Several people began to leave the area on foot and in vehicles. Officers requested backup from neighboring departments, according to the release.

Three people drove themselves to the Navasota hospital for minor injuries, they were treated and released. Investigators processed the scene and recovered “multiple spent shell casings” and five guns.

Police say nobody was arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navasota Police Investigations Division at (936) 825-6125 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers at (936) 873-2000.

