Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Sunday night shooting injures several people in Navasota

The people involved attended a community event prior to the shooting, according to police
(KTIV)
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A shooting Sunday night in Navasota resulted in three people going to the hospital. The people involved attended a community event prior to the shooting, according to police.

According to the City of Navasota, officers were conducting a traffic stop around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Washington. During the stop, officers heard gunshots from a convenience store parking lot one block away.

As officers approached the scene, they said the parking lot was full of vehicles and nearly 100 people. Several people began to leave the area on foot and in vehicles. Officers requested backup from neighboring departments, according to the release.

Three people drove themselves to the Navasota hospital for minor injuries, they were treated and released. Investigators processed the scene and recovered “multiple spent shell casings” and five guns.

Police say nobody was arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navasota Police Investigations Division at (936) 825-6125 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers at (936) 873-2000.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigates nightclub shooting
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
2 Central Heights students named AG mechanic champions at Pineywoods Fair
2 Central Heights students named AG mechanic champions at Pineywoods Fair
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado

Latest News

When the deputies arrived at the home, they reported that a naked man, Jason Ryan McCarty, 55,...
Naked man allegedly fires air gun at deputies in Angelina County
An amendment was passed to increase the total hours that marching bands are permitted to...
UIL approves increase to summer marching band practice time
An amendment was passed to increase the total hours that marching bands are permitted to...
UIL approves increase to summer marching band practice time
A groundbreaking was held in Nacogdoches at the EATON/Cooper production facility for a new...
EATON/Cooper Power Systems breaks ground on new Nacogdoches facility expansion
A groundbreaking was held in Nacogdoches at the EATON/Cooper production facility for a new...
EATON/Cooper Power Systems breaks ground on new Nacogdoches production facility